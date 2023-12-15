Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Walker County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gordo High School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oakman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Curry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corner High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
