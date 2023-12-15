Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Pilots and the Stanford Cardinal hit the court for one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Friday.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Jacksonville Dolphins
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Swisher Gymnasium
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
How to Watch Marshall vs. Jacksonville
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. NJIT Highlanders
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. NJIT
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Tennessee State Tigers
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gentry Complex
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center
- Location: Clinton, South Carolina
How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama Jaguars vs. SE Louisiana Lions
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: University Center (LA)
- Location: Hammond, Louisiana
How to Watch South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carmichael Arena
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to Watch Western Carolina vs. North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lantz Arena
- Location: Charleston, Illinois
How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. IUPUI Jaguars
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: IUPUI Gymnasium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Southern Tigers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Tulsa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Cougars vs. UIC Flames
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
How to Watch Chicago State vs. UIC
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.