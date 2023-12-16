The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) aim to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The contest airs on Bulldogs All-Access.

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
  • TV: Bulldogs All-Access

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

  • This season, Alabama A&M has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 206th.
  • The Bulldogs' 69.8 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 67 the Mocs give up.
  • Alabama A&M is 1-4 when it scores more than 67 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama A&M put up more points at home (72.8 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.
  • The Bulldogs allowed 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M sunk fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) as well.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 70-49 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/11/2023 @ Samford L 118-91 Pete Hanna Center
12/13/2023 UAB L 93-82 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/16/2023 Chattanooga - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/21/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

