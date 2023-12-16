How to Watch Alabama vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.
Alabama vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
- Alabama is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 193rd.
- The Crimson Tide's 93.2 points per game are 28.2 more points than the 65 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65 points, Alabama is 6-3.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game at home (89.5) than away (73.7).
- The Crimson Tide allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (69) last season.
- Alabama knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|L 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
