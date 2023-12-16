The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) play the Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: FOX

Alabama vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Alabama vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Alabama is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

Creighton has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Bluejays' 10 games have hit the over.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 In terms of winning the national championship, the Crimson Tide currently have the same odds, going from +3500 at the start of the season to +3500.

The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

