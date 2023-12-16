The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) are favored by 7.5 points against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FOX. The matchup's over/under is set at 165.5.

Alabama vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -7.5 165.5

Crimson Tide Betting Records & Stats

Alabama has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 165.5 points.

Alabama's games this year have had a 170.0-point total on average, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Alabama has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Alabama was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Crimson Tide are undefeated in two games this season when they're the underdog by +240 or more on the moneyline.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 2 20% 84.5 177.7 65.0 141.8 149.5 Alabama 4 50% 93.2 177.7 76.8 141.8 156.9

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

The Crimson Tide score an average of 93.2 points per game, 28.2 more points than the 65.0 the Bluejays allow.

When it scores more than 65.0 points, Alabama is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Alabama vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 7-3-0 6-3 5-5-0 Alabama 4-4-0 0-0 6-2-0

Alabama vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Alabama 13-2 Home Record 15-0 5-6 Away Record 9-3 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.5 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

