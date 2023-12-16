Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Calhoun County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellborn High School at Cedar Bluff School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Sand Rock, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Southside, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
