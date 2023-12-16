Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Choctaw County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Choctaw County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Choctaw County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Choctaw County High School at R.C. Hatch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Uniontown, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
