Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in DeKalb County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sylvania High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Section, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Sand Rock, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
