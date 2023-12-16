The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) meet the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

Kristol Ayson: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Keiara Griffin: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Bre'anna Rhodes: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooklyn McDaniel: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Elsie Harris: 6.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

