Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | New Orleans Bowl
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in this season's New Orleans Bowl, where they will oppose the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana matchup.
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-3.5)
|55.5
|-165
|+135
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-3.5)
|57.5
|-154
|+128
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Gamecocks have an ATS record of 3-0.
- Louisiana has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
