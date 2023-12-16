The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are 3-point favorites as they hit the field against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the New Orleans Bowl on December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 59.5 points for the outing.

Jacksonville State is totaling 29.8 points per game on offense (52nd in the FBS), and ranks 26th on the other side of the ball with 20.3 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Louisiana ranks 35th in the FBS (32.3 points per game), and it is 86th defensively (28.2 points allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV Channel: ESPN

Jacksonville State vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jacksonville State -3 -115 -105 59.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Looking to place a bet on Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Jacksonville State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Gamecocks' offense play poorly, ranking -7-worst in the FBS in total yards (460.7 total yards per game). They rank 89th on defense (404 total yards surrendered per game).

Over the Gamecocks' last three games, they rank 59th in scoring offense (33.7 points per game) and 12th-worst in scoring defense (25 points per game surrendered).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for Jacksonville State, who ranks -40-worst in passing offense (183.3 passing yards per game) and -110-worst in passing defense (297.7 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three games.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks have been getting it done over the last three games, compiling 277.3 rushing yards per game (eighth-best). They rank 54th over the last three games on the defensive side of the ball (106.3 rushing yards per game surrendered).

In their past three games, the Gamecocks have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Jacksonville State has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State's ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Gamecocks have an ATS record of 3-0.

Jacksonville State games have gone over the point total on four of 10 occasions (40%).

Jacksonville State is 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Jacksonville State has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter and won them all.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Gamecocks' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Bet on Jacksonville State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has been a dual threat for Jacksonville State so far this season. He has 1,281 passing yards, completing 50% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 638 yards (53.2 ypg) on 116 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 860 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

Perry Carter Jr.'s leads his squad with 618 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 receptions (out of 61 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Sean Brown has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 292 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quinton Lane's 24 grabs have turned into 260 yards and one touchdown.

Chris Hardie leads the team with 7.5 sacks, and also has 10 TFL, 39 tackles, and one interception.

Quae Drake is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 61 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Kekoura Tarnue has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 35 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.