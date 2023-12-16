High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lee County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Opelika High School at Bob Jones High School

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16
  • Location: Decatur, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Handley High School at Auburn High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 16
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

