Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Madison County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Opelika High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hope High School at Sand Rock School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Sand Rock, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
