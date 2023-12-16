Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Russell County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central-Phenix City High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
