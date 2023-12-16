Saturday's contest at Pete Hanna Center has the Samford Bulldogs (8-2) squaring off against the Belmont Bruins (8-3) at 3:00 PM ET on December 16. Our computer prediction projects a 84-77 win for Samford, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Samford vs. Belmont Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Samford vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 84, Belmont 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. Belmont

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-7.2)

Samford (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 161.4

Samford has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Belmont is 4-5-0. The Bulldogs have a 5-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bruins have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game with a +152 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.8 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 75.6 per contest (285th in college basketball).

Samford is 70th in the country at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Samford knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball), 4.0 more than its opponents (6.8). It is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc (15th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.7%.

The Bulldogs record 102.4 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while allowing 85.3 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

Samford has committed 15 turnovers per game (349th in college basketball play), 2.4 fewer than the 17.4 it forces on average (sixth in college basketball).

