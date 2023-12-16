Two hot squads meet when the Samford Bulldogs (8-2) host the Belmont Bruins (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, who have won six in a row.

Samford vs. Belmont Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45% the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • Samford has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins rank 247th.
  • The Bulldogs record 12.6 more points per game (90.8) than the Bruins give up (78.2).
  • When Samford puts up more than 78.2 points, it is 8-0.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Samford fared better at home last season, scoring 81.4 points per game, compared to 75.7 per game on the road.
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed five fewer points per game (68.7) than in road games (73.7).
  • At home, Samford sunk 0.5 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than on the road (8.7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to in road games (35.4%).

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Louisiana W 88-65 Pete Hanna Center
12/3/2023 LaGrange W 128-82 Pete Hanna Center
12/11/2023 Alabama A&M W 118-91 Pete Hanna Center
12/16/2023 Belmont - Pete Hanna Center
12/19/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/21/2023 @ Texas Southern - Health & PE Arena

