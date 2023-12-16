Samford vs. Belmont December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Samford Bulldogs (6-2) will play the Belmont Bruins (6-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Samford vs. Belmont Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Samford Players to Watch
- Achor Achor: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rylan Jones: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Campbell: 11.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jermaine Marshall: 12 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Belmont Players to Watch
Samford vs. Belmont Stat Comparison
|Samford Rank
|Samford AVG
|Belmont AVG
|Belmont Rank
|45th
|82.8
|Points Scored
|82.2
|54th
|220th
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|80.4
|337th
|107th
|35
|Rebounds
|32.1
|235th
|86th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|307th
|58th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|9
|62nd
|14th
|18.1
|Assists
|15.6
|71st
|313th
|14
|Turnovers
|13.1
|268th
