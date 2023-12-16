Can we expect Thomas Novak finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Novak stats and insights

  • In five of 19 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Novak's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:28 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:44 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.