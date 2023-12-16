The Boise State Broncos are expected to win their game against the UCLA Bruins at 7:30 PM on Saturday, December 16, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

UCLA vs. Boise State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boise State (+5.5) Over (48) Boise State 28, UCLA 22

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Bruins have covered the spread four times in 11 games.

UCLA is 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Bruins have had one game (out of 11) hit the over this year.

The average total for UCLA games this season has been 54.6, 6.6 points higher than the total for this game.

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The Broncos have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Broncos have a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Boise State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or greater this season.

Broncos games have gone over the point total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The average point total for Boise State this year is 8.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Bruins vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 25.8 18.1 25.5 17.2 26.0 19.0 Boise State 32.9 24.8 32.3 17.2 44.0 20.0

