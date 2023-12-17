Sunday's game at Wintrust Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (6-5) squaring off against the Alabama State Hornets (0-8) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 86-55 win, as our model heavily favors DePaul.

The Hornets' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 94-37 loss to Auburn.

Alabama State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Alabama State vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 86, Alabama State 55

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

This season, the Hornets are winless versus Division 1 teams.

The Hornets have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (four).

Alabama State Leaders

Cordasia Harris: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 45.7 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 45.7 FG% Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG% Dakiyah Sanders: 2.5 PTS, 22.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

2.5 PTS, 22.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.8 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

5.8 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Whitney Dunn: 5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets are being outscored by 42.3 points per game, with a -339 scoring differential overall. They put up 45.3 points per game (360th in college basketball), and give up 87.6 per outing (358th in college basketball).

