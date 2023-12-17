Sunday's contest features the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-1) clashing at Foster Auditorium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-58 victory for heavily favored Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Crimson Tide head into this game after a 69-39 win against Samford on Sunday.

Alabama vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Alabama vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, UL Monroe 58

Other SEC Predictions

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide's signature win this season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 18). The Crimson Tide took home the 78-73 win at a neutral site on November 24.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Crimson Tide are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

The Crimson Tide have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).

Alabama has six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

78-73 over Louisville (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 24

74-69 at home over SFA (No. 109) on December 9

70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 129) on November 16

72-47 over Liberty (No. 153) on November 26

69-39 at home over Samford (No. 187) on December 10

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Aaliyah Nye: 13.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (39-for-89)

13.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (39-for-89) Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Jessica Timmons: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (9-for-36)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (9-for-36) Loyal McQueen: 9.2 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +268 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.2 points per game (74th in college basketball) while giving up 52.8 per contest (18th in college basketball).

