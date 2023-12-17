A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Warhawks, who have won eight in a row.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

Alabama vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks' 81.2 points per game are 28.4 more points than the 52.8 the Crimson Tide allow.

When it scores more than 52.8 points, UL Monroe is 8-1.

Alabama's record is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 81.2 points.

The Crimson Tide put up 75.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 58.7 the Warhawks allow.

Alabama is 10-1 when scoring more than 58.7 points.

UL Monroe is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.

The Crimson Tide are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, 12.1% higher than the Warhawks allow to opponents (33.6%).

The Warhawks' 42.7 shooting percentage from the field is 6.1 higher than the Crimson Tide have given up.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Aaliyah Nye: 13.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (39-for-89)

13.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (39-for-89) Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Jessica Timmons: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36) Loyal McQueen: 9.2 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

Alabama Schedule