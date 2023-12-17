Sunday's game between the Auburn Tigers (7-2) and USC Trojans (5-4) going head to head at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 79-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Auburn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The game has no set line.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 79, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-8.3)

Auburn (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Auburn is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to USC's 3-3-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 2-5-0 and the Trojans are 5-1-0.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (45th in college basketball) and give up 66.2 per outing (70th in college basketball).

Auburn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.8 boards. It is recording 40.4 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.6 per contest.

Auburn makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (225th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make at a 29.0% rate.

The Tigers rank 47th in college basketball with 102.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th in college basketball defensively with 82.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Auburn wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 10.1 (53rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

