Sunday's game features the Auburn Tigers (7-2) and the USC Trojans (5-4) clashing at Neville Arena (on December 17) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-71 win for Auburn.

Based on our computer prediction, USC should cover the point spread, which is listed at 8.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 152.5 total.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Auburn, Alabama

Venue: Neville Arena

Line: Auburn -8.5

Point Total: 152.5

Moneyline (To Win): Auburn -450, USC +320

Auburn vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 79, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. USC

Pick ATS: USC (+8.5)



USC (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Auburn is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to USC's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Tigers have gone over the point total in two games, while Trojans games have gone over five times. The teams score 161.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers' +145 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.3 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 66.2 per outing (67th in college basketball).

Auburn averages 40.4 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 33.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.8 boards per game.

Auburn knocks down 2.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.7 (165th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Tigers rank 41st in college basketball with 102.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th in college basketball defensively with 82.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Auburn has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (52nd in college basketball play), 2.1 fewer than the 12.2 it forces on average (180th in college basketball).

