Sunday's game at Neville Arena has the Auburn Tigers (7-2) taking on the USC Trojans (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on December 17. Our computer prediction projects a 79-71 win for Auburn, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, USC is projected to cover the spread (8.5) against Auburn. The two teams are projected to go under the 151.5 over/under.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena Line: Auburn -8.5

Auburn -8.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Auburn -400, USC +310

Auburn vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 79, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. USC

Pick ATS: USC (+8.5)



USC (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Auburn has gone 3-4-0 against the spread, while USC's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. A total of two out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Trojans' games have gone over. The teams score 161.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +145 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.1 points per game. They're putting up 82.3 points per game to rank 45th in college basketball and are giving up 66.2 per contest to rank 67th in college basketball.

Auburn pulls down 40.4 rebounds per game (50th in college basketball) while conceding 33.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.8 boards per game.

Auburn knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball) while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc (230th in college basketball). It is making 2.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game while shooting 29.0%.

The Tigers rank 41st in college basketball by averaging 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 82.7 points per 100 possessions.

Auburn has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (52nd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.2 (180th in college basketball).

