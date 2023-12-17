The Auburn Tigers (7-2) welcome in the USC Trojans (5-4) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.

Auburn has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.

The Tigers average 82.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.7 the Trojans give up.

Auburn has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.7 points.

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (38.7%).

USC has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.

The Trojans put up 12.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Tigers give up (66.2).

When USC allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 5-2.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Auburn played better when playing at home last year, putting up 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game in away games.

The Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.9 on the road.

Auburn made 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.7, 31.6%).

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, USC put up 76.2 points per game last season, 8.0 more than it averaged on the road (68.2).

The Trojans conceded more points at home (66.8 per game) than away (66.2) last season.

At home, USC sunk 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (5.1). USC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than on the road (29.8%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center 12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena 12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center 12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena 12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena 12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule