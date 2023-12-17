The Auburn Tigers (7-2) welcome in the USC Trojans (5-4) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.
  • Auburn has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.
  • The Tigers average 82.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.7 the Trojans give up.
  • Auburn has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.7 points.

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (38.7%).
  • USC has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.
  • The Trojans put up 12.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Tigers give up (66.2).
  • When USC allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 5-2.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Auburn played better when playing at home last year, putting up 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game in away games.
  • The Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.9 on the road.
  • Auburn made 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.7, 31.6%).

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, USC put up 76.2 points per game last season, 8.0 more than it averaged on the road (68.2).
  • The Trojans conceded more points at home (66.8 per game) than away (66.2) last season.
  • At home, USC sunk 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (5.1). USC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than on the road (29.8%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga L 89-76 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/2023 Long Beach State L 84-79 Galen Center
12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/19/2023 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/28/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

