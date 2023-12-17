The Auburn Tigers (7-2) aim to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. USC matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Auburn vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. USC Betting Trends

Auburn has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total twice this season.

USC has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

A total of five Trojans games this year have hit the over.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Auburn's national championship odds (+5000) place it just 20th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 15th-best.

The Tigers were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +5000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Auburn has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

USC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Oddsmakers have moved the Trojans' national championship odds down from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +6000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

USC has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

