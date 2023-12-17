The Auburn Tigers (7-2) look to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. USC matchup.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Auburn vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline USC Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-8.5) 152.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Auburn (-8.5) 152.5 -420 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Auburn vs. USC Betting Trends

  • Auburn has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Tigers games have gone over the point total.
  • USC has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Trojans' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Auburn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Oddsmakers rate Auburn much lower (21st-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
  • The Tigers were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +5000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Auburn winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

