When Calvin Ridley hits the gridiron for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 15 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ridley will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a TD)

Ridley has 55 receptions (97 targets) for 742 yards and five scores, averaging 57.1 yards per game.

In four of 13 games this year, Ridley has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0 Week 6 Colts 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 4 1 5 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 6 83 0 Week 10 49ers 3 2 20 0 Week 11 Titans 9 7 103 2 Week 12 @Texans 6 5 89 1 Week 13 Bengals 8 4 26 0 Week 14 @Browns 13 4 53 0

Rep Calvin Ridley with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.