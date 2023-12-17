Who’s the Best Team in the CUSA? See our Weekly CUSA Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of CUSA this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
CUSA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Liberty
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
- Last Game: W 99-26 vs Saint Andrews (NC)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah Valley
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th
- Last Game: L 75-74 vs Saint Louis
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Seattle U
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 153rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th
- Last Game: W 65-64 vs Austin Peay
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal Baptist
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 194th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
- Last Game: L 73-60 vs Texas State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. UTEP
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 223rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
- Last Game: L 88-82 vs Abilene Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 226th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
- Last Game: L 75-65 vs Belmont
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 249th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 73-72 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SFA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 254th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
- Last Game: L 75-60 vs Wisconsin
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tarleton State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Florida International
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Overall Rank: 281st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th
- Last Game: W 146-55 vs Trinity (FL)
Next Game
- Opponent: Stetson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
