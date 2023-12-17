Will D'Ernest Johnson cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Johnson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will D'Ernest Johnson score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has 102 rushing yards on 34 attempts (8.5 yards per carry).

Johnson also has 10 catches for 140 yards (11.7 per game).

Johnson does not have a rushing touchdown in 11 games.

D'Ernest Johnson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 1 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 8 0 1 9 0 Week 3 Texans 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 4 Falcons 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 1 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 12 0 2 28 0 Week 11 Titans 7 20 0 1 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 7 19 0 1 42 0 Week 13 Bengals 5 4 0 1 5 0 Week 14 @Browns 3 12 0 2 16 0

Rep D'Ernest Johnson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.