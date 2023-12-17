Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Kristol Ayson: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keiara Griffin: 6.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elsie Harris: 6.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- Makaila Cange: 13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Deaja Richardson: 18.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Alancia Ramsey: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dalanna Carter: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
