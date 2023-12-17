The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers average just 0.1 more points per game (65.8) than the Gamecocks give up (65.7).

Coastal Carolina is 5-1 when it scores more than 65.7 points.

Jacksonville State is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.

The 62.6 points per game the Gamecocks score are 8.3 fewer points than the Chanticleers allow (70.9).

Jacksonville State is 2-1 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Coastal Carolina is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 37% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Chanticleers concede defensively.

The Chanticleers' 38.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Gamecocks have conceded.

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Keiara Griffin: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%

8.1 PTS, 43.5 FG% Elsie Harris: 6.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

6.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28) Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

