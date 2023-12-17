How to Watch the Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers average just 0.1 more points per game (65.8) than the Gamecocks give up (65.7).
- Coastal Carolina is 5-1 when it scores more than 65.7 points.
- Jacksonville State is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.
- The 62.6 points per game the Gamecocks score are 8.3 fewer points than the Chanticleers allow (70.9).
- Jacksonville State is 2-1 when scoring more than 70.9 points.
- Coastal Carolina is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.
- The Gamecocks shoot 37% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Chanticleers concede defensively.
- The Chanticleers' 38.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Gamecocks have conceded.
Jacksonville State Leaders
- Kristol Ayson: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Keiara Griffin: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%
- Elsie Harris: 6.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)
- Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)
Jacksonville State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Alabama State
|W 74-53
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/3/2023
|@ Samford
|L 65-51
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 69-58
|TD Arena
|12/17/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
