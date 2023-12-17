Baltimore (10-3) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Jacksonville (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. An over/under of 42 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Ravens/Jaguars matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jaguars have had the lead eight times, have been losing four times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Ravens have led nine times, have trailed one time, and have been tied three times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have won the second quarter four times, lost five times, and tied four times in 13 games this season.

The Ravens have won the second quarter in eight games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In 13 games this season, the Ravens have won the third quarter eight times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 2.4 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

In 13 games this year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored four times, and tied four times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars have led eight times, have been behind four times, and have been tied one time at the completion of the first half this season.

The Ravens have been winning after the first half in 10 games this season and have been behind after the first half in three games.

2nd Half

Out of 13 games this year, the Jaguars have won the second half seven times (5-2 record in those games), been outscored five times (3-2), and tied one time (0-1).

In 13 games this season, the Ravens have won the second half eight times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 9.2 points on average in the second half.

