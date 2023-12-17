The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: NBC

Jaguars Insights

This year the Jaguars put up 7.2 more points per game (24) than the Ravens allow (16.8).

The Jaguars collect 58.3 more yards per game (342.7) than the Ravens give up (284.4).

This season Jacksonville piles up 99.8 rushing yards per game, 4.4 fewer yards than Baltimore allows (104.2).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 22 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (19).

Jaguars Home Performance

At home, the Jaguars average fewer points (22 per game) than overall (24). They also allow more (23.3 per game) than overall (22.3).

The Jaguars pick up fewer yards at home (313.4 per game) than they do overall (342.7), and concede more (367 per game) than overall (357.4).

Jacksonville accumulates 222.3 passing yards per game at home (20.6 fewer than overall), and allows 259.9 at home (5.3 fewer than overall).

The Jaguars accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (91.1 per game) than they do overall (99.8), and give up more (107.1 per game) than overall (92.2).

At home, the Jaguars successfully convert fewer third downs (33.7%) than overall (37.5%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (43.3%) than overall (35.4%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Houston W 24-21 CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati L 34-31 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland L 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 12/31/2023 Carolina - CBS 1/7/2024 at Tennessee - -

