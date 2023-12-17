Will Jamaal Williams Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jamaal Williams was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 15 matchup with the New York Giants begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Williams' stats below.
Rep Jamaal Williams and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Williams has season stats that include 190 rushing yards on 63 carries (3.0 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus nine receptions on 11 targets for 34 yards.
Keep an eye on Williams' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jamaal Williams Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Saints this week:
- Kendre Miller (DNP/ankle): 28 Rush Att; 83 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 111 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Jake Browning
- Click Here for Josh Palmer
- Click Here for Ian Thomas
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
Saints vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Williams 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|63
|190
|0
|3.0
|11
|9
|34
|0
Williams Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|18
|45
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|9
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|6
|30
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|3
|6
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|4
|7
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|2
|6
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|5
|10
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|11
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.