Jamaal Williams will be facing the fourth-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints take on the New York Giants in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Williams has accumulated 190 yards on 63 rushes (21.1 ypg). Williams also helps out as a receiver, catching nine balls for 34 yards (3.8 ypg).

Williams vs. the Giants

Williams vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 64 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 64 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Giants during the 2023 season.

17 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

The Giants have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Giants surrender 135.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Giants have the No. 30 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.5 per game).

Saints Player Previews

Jamaal Williams Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 26.5 (-120)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in six opportunities this season.

The Saints have passed 56.5% of the time and run 43.5% this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 17.2% of his team's 366 rushing attempts this season (63).

In nine games this year, Williams has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has six red zone rushing carries (8.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

