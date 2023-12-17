Will Jimmy Graham Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jimmy Graham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 15 matchup with the New York Giants starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Graham's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Jimmy Graham and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Graham's season stats include 30 yards on four receptions (7.5 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted five times.
Keep an eye on Graham's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Saints this week:
- Rashid Shaheed (LP/thigh): 33 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Chris Olave (DNP/ankle): 72 Rec; 918 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Josh Palmer
- Click Here for Tyler Boyd
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for D.J. Moore
- Click Here for Alexander Mattison
Saints vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Graham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|30
|4
|3
|7.5
Graham Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|1
|1
|8
|1
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Week 14
|Panthers
|2
|2
|16
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.