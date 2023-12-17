The New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) are favored (-7.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs on BSSW and BSNO.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSNO

BSSW and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Spurs 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 7.5)

Spurs (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-5.9)

Pelicans (-5.9) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.3

The Pelicans have covered more often than the Spurs this season, recording an ATS record of 15-11-0, compared to the 10-14-0 mark of the Spurs.

New Orleans (2-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than San Antonio (5-9) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (35.7%).

New Orleans' games have gone over the total 46.2% of the time this season (12 out of 26), less often than San Antonio's games have (16 out of 24).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 6-5, a better record than the Spurs have put up (3-20) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

With 114.8 points per game on offense, the Pelicans rank 13th in the NBA. Defensively, they allow 114 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

New Orleans is averaging 44.4 boards per game (12th-ranked in league). It is giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

The Pelicans are delivering 26.1 dimes per game, which ranks them 13th in the NBA in 2023-24.

This season, New Orleans is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (11th-ranked).

The Pelicans are draining 10.9 three-pointers per game (fourth-worst in NBA), and they sport a 35.6% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.