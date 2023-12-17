The New Orleans Pelicans visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday (tip at 3:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jonas Valanciunas, Victor Wembanyama and others in this matchup.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSNO

BSSW and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -111) 0.5 (Over: -120)

The 15.5 points prop total set for Valanciunas on Sunday is 0.7 more than his season scoring average (14.8).

His per-game rebound average -- 9.8 -- is 1.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (11.5).

Valanciunas has connected on 0.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +126)

The 22.5-point total set for Brandon Ingram on Sunday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Ingram's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's over/under.

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +108)

Zion Williamson's 23.3 points per game are 0.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Williamson's assist average -- 4.8 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 19.0 points Wembanyama scores per game are 2.5 less than his prop total on Sunday.

He averages 1.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 12.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).

Wembanyama has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +108)

Keldon Johnson has scored 17.2 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 points less than Sunday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of 6.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (5.5).

Johnson's year-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Johnson's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

