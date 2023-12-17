Rashid Shaheed will be running routes against the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New Orleans Saints meet the New York Giants in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Shaheed has put together 534 receiving yards (after 33 grabs) and three TDs. He has been targeted 55 times, and is averaging 48.5 yards per game.

Shaheed vs. the Giants

Shaheed vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games Six players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

15 players have caught a TD pass against the Giants this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The pass defense of the Giants is giving up 226.3 yards per contest this year, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Giants' defense is ranked eighth in the league with 15 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Shaheed Receiving Insights

Shaheed, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of 11 games this season.

Shaheed has 11.6% of his team's target share (55 targets on 475 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 55 times, averaging 9.7 yards per target (13th in NFL).

Shaheed has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

Shaheed (six red zone targets) has been targeted 10.0% of the time in the red zone (60 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 153 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

