AC Monza is on the road to match up with AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: AC Milan (-175)

AC Milan (-175) Underdog: AC Monza (+425)

AC Monza (+425) Draw: (+300)

Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona makes the trip to take on ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (-260)

ACF Fiorentina (-260) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+600)

Hellas Verona (+600) Draw: (+360)

Watch Udinese vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo travels to play Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Udinese (+120)

Udinese (+120) Underdog: Sassuolo (+200)

Sassuolo (+200) Draw: (+245)

Watch Bologna vs AS Roma

AS Roma journeys to take on Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bologna (+140)

Bologna (+140) Underdog: AS Roma (+220)

AS Roma (+220) Draw: (+190)

Watch Lazio vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan journeys to take on Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Inter Milan (-145)

Inter Milan (-145) Underdog: Lazio (+380)

Lazio (+380) Draw: (+265)

