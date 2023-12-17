Who’s the Best Team in the SoCon? See our Weekly Women's SoCon Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SoCon? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
SoCon Power Rankings
1. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 25-1
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
- Last Game: W 52-44 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
2. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-7
- Overall Rank: 155th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th
- Last Game: W 54-39 vs Campbell
Next Game
- Opponent: Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
3. Samford
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 15-11
- Overall Rank: 190th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
- Last Game: L 68-54 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: North Alabama
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
4. UNC Greensboro
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 15-10
- Overall Rank: 208th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
- Last Game: W 66-55 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina Upstate
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
5. Wofford
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 11-13
- Overall Rank: 217th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th
- Last Game: W 71-70 vs Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
6. Mercer
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 241st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th
- Last Game: W 74-63 vs Jacksonville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Appalachian State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
7. Furman
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 293rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
- Last Game: L 75-45 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
8. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-25
- Overall Rank: 359th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
- Last Game: L 96-36 vs North Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Murray State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
