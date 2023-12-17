Taysom Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 15 matchup with the New York Giants begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Hill's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 15, Hill is averaging 6.0 passing yards per game (72 total). Other season stats include one TD pass, zero interceptions and a 62.5% completion percentage (5-for-8), plus 70 carries for 346 yards four touchdowns.

Taysom Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

Week 15 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hill 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 5 8 62.5% 72 1 0 9.0 70 346 4

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1 Week 8 @Colts 1 2 44 0 0 9 63 2 Week 9 Bears 1 1 3 1 0 11 52 0 Week 10 @Vikings 0 0 0 1 6 0 Week 12 @Falcons 0 0 0 7 26 0 Week 13 Lions 0 2 0 0 0 13 59 1

