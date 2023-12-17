Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 12th-ranked run defense in Week 15, with kickoff at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Etienne has generated a team-best 806 yards rushing on 219 attempts (62.0 ypg), with nine rushing scores. Through the air attack, Etienne has tacked on 44 receptions for 383 yards (29.5 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Etienne vs. the Ravens

Etienne vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Ravens during the 2023 season.

Baltimore has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Ravens have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Etienne will face the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense this week. The Ravens concede 104.2 yards on the ground per contest.

So far this year, the Ravens have given up four passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.3 per game. That ranks first among NFL defenses.

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in four of his 13 opportunities this season (30.8%).

The Jaguars pass on 56.1% of their plays and run on 43.9%. They are ninth in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 60.0% of his team's 365 rushing attempts this season (219).

In six games this season, Etienne has run for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 31.2% of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (10).

He has 32 red zone carries for 57.1% of the team share (his team runs on 56% of its plays in the red zone).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-110)

Etienne Receiving Insights

In nine of 13 games this year, Etienne has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Etienne has 12.0% of his team's target share (56 targets on 466 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.8 yards per target (94th in league play), averaging 383 yards on 56 passes thrown his way.

Etienne has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Etienne (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.5% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 14 ATT / 35 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 11 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 20 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

