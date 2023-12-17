Will Travis Etienne Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 15?
Will Travis Etienne cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.
Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Etienne's team-high 806 rushing yards (62 per game) have come on 219 carries, with nine touchdowns.
- Etienne also has 383 receiving yards (29.5 ypg) on 44 catches, with one TD.
- Etienne has recorded multiple rushing TDs in three games, and has scored in six games.
- He, in 13 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.
Travis Etienne Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|18
|77
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|12
|40
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|19
|88
|0
|4
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|20
|55
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|26
|136
|2
|4
|48
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|18
|55
|2
|3
|28
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|14
|53
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|79
|0
|3
|70
|1
|Week 10
|49ers
|9
|35
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|14
|52
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|20
|56
|0
|4
|30
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|11
|45
|1
|4
|34
|0
|Week 14
|@Browns
|14
|35
|1
|4
|37
|0
