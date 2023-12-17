Will Trevor Lawrence Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trevor Lawrence was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're looking for Lawrence's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 15, Lawrence is averaging 250.8 passing yards per game (3,261 total). Other season stats include 17 TD passes, 10 interceptions and a 66.6% completion percentage (299-for-449), plus 59 carries for 259 yards four touchdowns.
Trevor Lawrence Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Week 15 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Lawrence 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|299
|449
|66.6%
|3,261
|17
|10
|7.3
|59
|259
|4
Lawrence Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|20
|30
|181
|2
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|8
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|32
|292
|1
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|17
|29
|185
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|24
|32
|262
|2
|0
|5
|17
|2
|Week 12
|@Texans
|23
|38
|364
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Bengals
|22
|29
|258
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1
|Week 14
|@Browns
|28
|50
|257
|3
|3
|3
|11
|0
