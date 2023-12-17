Will Trevor Lawrence Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 15?
Should you bet on Trevor Lawrence scoring a touchdown in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Lawrence will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Trevor Lawrence score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Lawrence has piled up 59 carries for 259 yards (19.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Lawrence has scored a rushing touchdown in three games, with multiple rushing TDs once.
Trevor Lawrence Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|20
|30
|181
|2
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|8
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|32
|292
|1
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|17
|29
|185
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|24
|32
|262
|2
|0
|5
|17
|2
|Week 12
|@Texans
|23
|38
|364
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Bengals
|22
|29
|258
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1
|Week 14
|@Browns
|28
|50
|257
|3
|3
|3
|11
|0
Rep Trevor Lawrence with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.