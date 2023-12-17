The December 17 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) features a standoff at the QB position, with Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We dissect all of the important numbers below.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: NBC

Trevor Lawrence vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Trevor Lawrence 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 13 Games Played 13 66.6% Completion % 66.8% 3,261 (250.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,934 (225.7) 17 Touchdowns 16 10 Interceptions 6 259 (19.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 644 (49.5) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Trevor Lawrence Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 228.5 yards

: Over/Under 228.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Ravens Defensive Stats

This season, the Ravens rank second in the NFL with 16.8 points allowed per contest and rank second in total yards allowed with 284.4 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore has been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by allowing 180.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks first with 4.8 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Ravens are midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 12th in the league in rushing yards allowed with 1,355 (104.2 per game).

Defensively, Baltimore is second in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (40.5%) and eighth in third-down percentage allowed (36.3%).

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 215.5 yards

: Over/Under 215.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jaguars Defensive Stats

